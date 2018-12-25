New baby hippo doing well in Dong Nai

The baby hippo was born on November 19th, 2018 to a couple of hippos from Africa that were raised and domesticated in Vietnam for more than two years.

The baby hippo was named "Mango".

The pregnancy and delivery completely natural without intervention of the zoo staff. It is the first hippo born in the southern province of Dong Nai.

At 4 weeks old, Mango is breastfed by his mother and in good health.

"It's great news to all employees here. We have successfully domesticated and propagated many valuable species such as tigers, lions, black bears, antelopes and other birds before", one employee, who did not want to be named, said.

The zoo also has many rare animals from Africa, including the black leopard, rhinoceros, brown bear, hyenas, giraffes, zebras, arapaima gigas, and feathers such as peacocks, Lady Amherst's Pheasant, flamingos, swans...

The Mango Garden is a semi-wildlife zoo developed at the ecotourism site of the same name. Many rare animals from all over the world have been brought here for conservation, breeding, education and public entertainment.

Giraffes in the Mango Garden.

This ecotourism site is a popular weekend and public holiday destination for many people, conveniently located as it is, just an hour driver from Ho Chi Minh City. With a total area of more than 50 hectares that is covered with greenery, the Mango Garden is a place for visitors to relax, enjoy picnics as well as other facilities and events organized on the premises.

Ha My