Icy grip takes hold of Vietnam's highest mountain

By Nguyen Viet Mai, Phuong Son   October 31, 2017 | 01:48 pm GMT+7

Temperatures dropped to zero on the country’s highest peak Fansipan on Tuesday morning.

Visitors on a cable car station near the top of Fansipan, which rises to 3,143 meters (10,311 feet) as the highest mountain in Indochina.
Part of the station was covered in frost as temperatures dropped to freezing point at 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
A visitor was so impressed he had to feel it for himself.
Orchids were covered in ice.
Frozen water formed beautiful structures, but they melted after an hour.
The mountain in northern Vietnam has seen frost and snow in recent years to the astonishment of many tourists to Sa Pa.

Tags: Vietnam Sa Pa Fansipan winter travel
 
