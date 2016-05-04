How feudal Vietnam handled marriage two hundred years ago

After the wedding, the princess is invited into the sitting room of the prince’s family. The prince’s side start the banquet. The couple will conduct the required ceremonies including eating from the same dish and drinking spirit from cups made from two halves of the same calabash. The princess is presented to the parents-in-law the following day, when she offers four prayers to the West. The prince’s parents stand to the East and return two prayers. The next day, the young couple present themselves to the king. The prince is granted third level mandarin attire, two velvet suits and two saddles.