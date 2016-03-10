hoi-an-tests-mini-bus-transport-system

The new fleet of mini-busses ready to take to the streets for a trial run. (Photo: VNExpress)

A two-day pilot program using mini-buses to transport tourists and locals around Hoi An was carried out on 26 and 27 February.

Commuters who took advantage of the trial paid only with their opinions on the service. There are plans for a further two test runs before rolling out the service oficially.

The planned bus routes will connect almost all major tourist sites such as Tra Que farming village, An Bang beach, Cua Dai beach and local schools. It is being billed as a chance for tourists to get a glimps of local life, and an opportunity for residents to practice their English. Two birds, one stone. - CAND