Photo by Lam Le

The 4km-long beach, known for its soft sand, gentle waves and friendly villagers, was the only Vietnamese beach on the list, where it ranks 16th out of the 25 beaches.



The beach, which connects with My Khe Beach in Da Nang city, is home to fishing villages and provides a romantic setting for couples.



In 2013, An Bang Beach was voted one of the top 100 beaches in the world by CNN Summer Travel.