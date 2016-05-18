Ho Chi Minh's heaven-like sanctuary up in the mountain

|
Pac Bo Cave (also known as Coc Bo) is named after a small village in Cao Bang Province that served as Ho Chi Minh's settlement in the winter of 1941 following his return after 30 years in exile. It has become a popular tourist attraction with the Ho Chi Minh Shrine, Lenin Creek and Karl Marx Peak.
|
Tickets to Pac Bo are available at the car park. The first thing that catches the eyes of visitors is the gorgeous turquoise water of the famous Lenin Creek.
|
Away from the stream, the path leads visitors up to Coc Bo Cave. In 1941, Ho Chi Minh returned to Vietnam and lived in Coc Bo Cave for seven weeks before moving on to avoid detection.
|
In the summer, the air inside the cave is still cool and damp.
|
The cave is small and well-hidden.
|
Ho Chi Minh named this limestone formations after Karl Marx.
|
During his time in Pac Bo, Ho Chi Minh used to cook outdoors.
Signboard: "Cooking stove"
|
The stone path continues, passing under creepers and vines stretching over the water in all directions. Swimming is strictly forbidden here in Lenin Creek as it's sacred to Vietnamese people.
|
Many enjoy walking along the beautiful stone path by Lenin Creek.
|
Pac Bo is one of the most scenic and understated sites in Vietnam.
|
Ho Chi Minh Shrine is built in the Pac Bo complex, where visitors can light incense in his tribute.
Photo by VnExpress/Nick M