Hanoi in world's top 10 destinations

Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi. Photo: Tomas Slavicek

Travel website TripAdvisor combed through millions of user reviews over the course of a year to select its Travelers' Choice winners for the world's top destinations, which were released Monday.

"The Travelers' Choice Destination awards recognize the world's most beloved travel spots, based on feedback and booking interest from the TripAdvisor community," Barbara Messing, TripAdvisor's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Top 2016 Travelers' Choice Destinations

1. London

2. Istanbul

3. Marrakech, Morocco

4. Paris

5. Siem Reap, Cambodia

6. Prague

7. Rome

8. Hanoi, Vietnam

9. New York

10. Ubud, Indonesia