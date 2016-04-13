The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Travel
What’s On
Hanoi
HCMC
07:30 pm, Sat 13 Jan 2018
Music Show: Dadirri - TEDxBaTrieuSt Adventures
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van, Tay Ho, Hanoi
08:00 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2018
Screening: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Bản Café, 22/45/200 Au Co, Tay Ho, Hanoi
08:00 pm, Fri 12 Jan 2018
Flute Concert: Air/Sound by Laura Chislett
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich, Hanoi
12:00 am, Thu 01 Feb 2018
Young artists breathe contemporary life into traditional Vietnamese theater
The Gallery, The Garden Mall
09:00 am, Wed 20 Dec 2017
Dazzling Christmas at Crescent Mall
Crescent Mall, 101 Ton Dat Tien, Phu My Hung, D7
07:30 pm, Fri 01 Dec 2017
Broadway Comedy: Lend Me a Tenor
Soul Live Project, 214-216 Pasteur, D3
News
Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City
March 23, 2018 GMT+7
13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire
March 23, 2018 GMT+7
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in Spratlys
March 23, 2018 GMT+7
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence
March 22, 2018 GMT+7
Forget about banh mi, here are ten hottest and cheapest street foods in HCMC
By
Nguyen Chi, Ha Phuong, Van Pham
April 13, 2016 | 09:42 pm GMT+7
Banh trang tron, fish balls, pha lau and goi cuon, dry beef salad are all the rage in Saigon.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
Street food
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
Read more
Angkor style 'che' in Saigon
Photographer’s eye: Washing bad luck away
How does it sound if we spend the night out... on the beach?
The creepiest salad from Vietnam: raw red jellyfish
2016 spring saw a 20 percent surge in tourists
Escapists, unite, and treat yourselves to a night in Mu Cang Chai
Madonna lily season comes to town
Four cafes that make you feel yesterday is still around the corner
Reading:
Forget about banh mi, here are ten hottest and cheapest street foods in HCMC
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World