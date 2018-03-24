Fly to Vietnam: Hanoi’s airport in world’s top 100 for third time

Passengers in the waiting area of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Doan Loan

If you are planning a trip to Vietnam, take Noi Bai International Airport in the country’s capital city of Hanoi into consideration because it has once again secured a position in the top 100 airports of the world.

The airport edged up one spot to 82nd place in 2017 in the annual ranking by Skytrax, a UK–based consultancy which runs an airline and airport review every year based on votes for by international air travelers around the world.

In the past three years, Noi Bai has improved in many ways.

Passengers are now provided with a series of convenient services such as free fresh water, free wifi, free shuttle bus for connecting guests, free tram for disabled passengers and outlets for mobile charging.

Work started late last year to upgrade the airport’s T1 domestic passenger terminal and is expected to be completed this year to give the airport a new look.

This improvement, among others, helped the Hanoi airport wind up on Sleeping in Airports' 2015 list of the best airports in Asia – the same website that had placed it among the worst the year before.

Noi Bai, 45 km (28 miles) north of Hanoi and the country's second biggest after Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, was considered among the worst in Asia in 2014 by the survey site The Guide to Sleeping in Airports, which said it lacked basic facilities, with poor air conditioning and limited flight information display.

Vietnam’s aviation industry served 94 million passengers in 2017, up 16 percent against 2016.

Changi Airport of Singapore was voted the World's Best Airport for sixth consecutive year.