Five achievements to unlock on the island of Cat Ba

Located 45km to the east of Hai Phong City, Cat Ba is the name to say when it comes to islands. This island, with its crystal clear water, jungle and ancient fishing villages, is undoubtedly your next must-come destination this summer.

Bathe on the beach

Cat Ba boasts three beautiful cove beaches riddled with tourists coming all year around and deserted beaches over the Lan Ha Bay for privacy lovers.

To get here, just come to Ben Beo Harbor and hire a six-seater ferry-boat for about $15/boat. If you travel with kids or the elderly, a chartered big boat at $60 to $90 would be ideal.

What if you are young and still have the guts? Go get a kayak.

Exercise with the paddles

You will never forget the feeling of sea kayaking with waves bobbing up and down from both sides and then come back to Lan Ha Bay to for a tanning session.

Paddle the kayak yourself or book a kayaking tour, it’s all up to you. The former would give the flexibility typical of any do-it-yourself activity, while the latter in Lan Ha Bay will equip you with a guide. This tour includes snorkeling and a lunch at a price of $15 per person.

Monkey Island, this time without the curse

Monkey, one of the most favorite islands, is not so far from Cat Ba. On one side of this island stands a resort complex, the other side is the beach. You can also climb up to the watch-tower to have a great view from a very high position.

Sunset on the beach is always romantic, especially in Cat Ba. You can also visit some historic sites from the war period here.

Jungle tour

Along with the famous forest, Cat Ba National Park is home to langurs – a primate so special that almost anyone comes back with a picture of it. Deep in the park, Ngu Lam Mount offers a splendid view over Cat Ba.

Get your dose of seafood

Nobody goes to the sea for red meat, unless one is allergic to seafood. Just note that the price of seafood from May to August may double or worst, triple. You should ask for the price before jumping to any decision. The beaches here are also BBQ-ready, for your information.

