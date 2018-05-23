VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

'Extremely free': Vietnamese traveler tells of bungee jump from New Zealand's historic bridge

By Khuong Nha   May 23, 2018 | 11:46 am GMT+7

Ngo Tran Hai An said the thrilling fall will give one feelings they've never had before.

From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump 

Bungee jumping, in which a participant jumps out of a tall building or structure, tied to an elastic cord, is originated from Queenstown in New Zealand and has become the country's attraction. Vietnamese traveler Ngo Tran Hai An also took his first bungee jump at the home of the game.

From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump  - 1

He jumped off Kawarau Bridge, which witnessed the world's first commercial leap 30 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken the plunge from this historic suspension bridge, which, at 134 meters height, is ranked the 3rd highest place for bungee jumping in the world.
From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump  - 2

The moment one stands on the bridge and looks down decide whether they are going to go through. Many people did not.
From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump  - 3

"One to two seconds after you jump, you would feel hard to breath, pressure on your heart, and almost pass out," An said. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken the Kawarau jump, dipping their heads in the stunning turquoise waters below.
From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump  - 4

The cord would stretch and recoil until all the kinetic energy is dissipated. “At that moment, I felt like I was flying. It felt extremely free,” An said.
From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump  - 5

An said the jump gave him feelings he never had before.
From overcoming fear to having best time of his life, Vietnamese traveler shares thoughts after first time bungee jump  - 6

Participants will be given a certificate after the jump. Cost for this activity varies by age groups. On average, it cost $175 a person, including photography and filming services.

Photos by Ngo Tran Hai An

Related News:
Tags: bungee jumping Jump New Zealand fear height experience travel
 
Read more
Swiss airline giant to launch new route to Vietnam

Swiss airline giant to launch new route to Vietnam

Flights to Vietnam's Con Dao Island rescheduled for military training

Flights to Vietnam's Con Dao Island rescheduled for military training

Top 5 lesser-known destinations along Vietnam’s central coast

Top 5 lesser-known destinations along Vietnam’s central coast

Watch paragliders spread wings above sun-kissed rice terraces in Vietnam

Watch paragliders spread wings above sun-kissed rice terraces in Vietnam

Vietnamese cruise ship suspended after Australian tourist reports 'horrific' service

Vietnamese cruise ship suspended after Australian tourist reports 'horrific' service

'Crystal cloud' installation draws crowds to Vietnam rice terrace

'Crystal cloud' installation draws crowds to Vietnam rice terrace

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

Snail cream, smelly fruit: Thai cosmetics, food firms tap into Chinese tourism boom

3 Vietnamese resort pools named among world's 'most stunning'

3 Vietnamese resort pools named among world's 'most stunning'

 
go to top