'Extremely free': Vietnamese traveler tells of bungee jump from New Zealand's historic bridge

Bungee jumping, in which a participant jumps out of a tall building or structure, tied to an elastic cord, is originated from Queenstown in New Zealand and has become the country's attraction. Vietnamese traveler Ngo Tran Hai An also took his first bungee jump at the home of the game.
He jumped off Kawarau Bridge, which witnessed the world's first commercial leap 30 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken the plunge from this historic suspension bridge, which, at 134 meters height, is ranked the 3rd highest place for bungee jumping in the world.
The moment one stands on the bridge and looks down decide whether they are going to go through. Many people did not.
"One to two seconds after you jump, you would feel hard to breath, pressure on your heart, and almost pass out," An said. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken the Kawarau jump, dipping their heads in the stunning turquoise waters below.
The cord would stretch and recoil until all the kinetic energy is dissipated. “At that moment, I felt like I was flying. It felt extremely free,” An said.
An said the jump gave him feelings he never had before.
Participants will be given a certificate after the jump. Cost for this activity varies by age groups. On average, it cost $175 a person, including photography and filming services.
Photos by Ngo Tran Hai An