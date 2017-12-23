VnExpress International
Travel

Experience northern Vietnam’s enchanting buckwheat harvest

By Ngoc Thanh   December 23, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7

For travelers, vast fields of buckwheat are a joy to the eye, but for locals, it's just food - plain and simple.

Year-end is the time when ethnic people in the northern upland region of Vietnam, such as Ha Giang Province, roll up their sleeves for harvesting buckwheat, a type of grain that they use to make cake and wine for daily use.

Buckwheat is a familiar plant in the northern mountainous region of Vietnam but in recent years, it has become nationally famous after photos and videos capturing the gentle beauty of its flowers rocked the internet, luring more and more travelers to the region.

A buckwheat crop lasts from September to December, and this is why autumn has been the most tourist-crowded season in the northern mountainous region, when visitors flock there to drive motorbikes along passes for a sightseeing tour of buckwheat flowers in white and pastel pink.

But for locals here, the plant means food Ethnic people pick young buckwheat plants to serve as vegetables in their meals.

One month after sowing, buckwheats will blossom and the flowers will stay there for one month before the plants born grains. Thanks to the taste for sightseeing of travelers, locals here have another source of income when they charge visitors a small fee to take photos with their farms of buckwheat.

Mong ethnic people in Ha Giang Province harvest the crops using simple handmade tools.

My family usually harvests 30 kilograms of buckwheat grains each year. We do not sell but keep it at home for our meals. For the past three years, we have expanded the field as encouraged by the authorities to serve tourists, said Thao in Dong Van District.

A farmer pours the grains down so that wind would blow away leaves or any trash left.

According to local people, buckwheat is good for digestion and those with health breakdown. Northern Vietnam is not the only place where buckwheat is favored. In Japan, people use the starch from this grain to make Soba noodles.

After getting the grains, people who whatever left of buckwheat plants to feed their cattle and make fertilizers for their farms.

Tags: Vietnam buckwheat
 
