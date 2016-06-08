Cam Ranh Airport overloaded as Chinese tourists descend on Khanh Hoa

The airport can only accommodate about 1.5 million tourists per year; however, over the past five months, it has welcomed roughly 1.8 million tourists.

The airport is expected to receive about four million tourists this year.

The crowded airport. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

“The number of Chinese tourists has suddenly spiked, crowding the airport's international terminal,” a senior officer at the airport said.

At present, there are between seven and 10 flights between China and Khanh Hoa Province per day. Each flight can carry between 150 and 180 passengers.

Phan Thi Thanh Truc, deputy director of the province’s Department of Tourism, said that the unexpected surge in foreign tourists is a good sign for the province’s tourism sector, but has also caused many problems.

“For example, there is a shortage of Chinese interpreters. This has led to many interpreters working without an official license,” she said.

“Tourism companies are expanding, but some are helping foreigners enter the province for illegal activities," she added.