Cam Ranh Airport overloaded as Chinese tourists descend on Khanh Hoa

By Xuan Ngoc   June 8, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7

Huge numbers of Chinese tourists are flocking to the coastal province of Khanh Hoa, causing overcrowding at Cam Ranh International Airport.

The airport can only accommodate about 1.5 million tourists per year; however, over the past five months, it has welcomed roughly 1.8 million tourists.

The airport is expected to receive about four million tourists this year.

cam-ranh-airport-overloaded-with-chinese-tourists-ed

The crowded airport. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc

“The number of Chinese tourists has suddenly spiked, crowding the airport's international terminal,” a senior officer at the airport said.

At present, there are between seven and 10 flights between China and Khanh Hoa Province per day. Each flight can carry between 150 and 180 passengers.

Phan Thi Thanh Truc, deputy director of the province’s Department of Tourism, said that the unexpected surge in foreign tourists is a good sign for the province’s tourism sector, but has also caused many problems.

“For example, there is a shortage of Chinese interpreters. This has led to many interpreters working without an official license,” she said.

“Tourism companies are expanding, but some are helping foreigners enter the province for illegal activities," she added.

cam-ranh-airport-overloaded-with-chinese-tourists-ed-1

A Chinese tour guide at the airport. Photo by VnExpress/Xuan Ngoc
Forbiden island: Three documents a foreigner needs for a vacation in Co To

The stinky Hanoi smell that you either love or hate

Families feast on bizarre menu to kill belly pests

Dog meat cocktail - dare to try this canine concoction?

Something

Chasing waterfalls on the outskirts of Hanoi

Da Lat's off-road milestone for coffee lovers

Bike-packing in Vietnam: why not?

