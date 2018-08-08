AirAsia to launch direct flight to its fifth Vietnam destination

AirAsia is set to fly to Kualar Lumpur to Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island in November 2018. Photo by Reuters/Charles Platiau

The four flights a week schedule, starting November 2 this year, marks the airline’s fifth route to Vietnam.

Phu Quoc marks AirAsia Malaysia’s 59th unique route and the fifth route into Vietnam, the airline said Tuesday.

Besides Phu Quoc, AirAsia flies to four other destinations in Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi and Nha Trang from Malaysia.

Speaking after the launching ceremony, AirAsia head of commercial operations, Spencer Lee, said that the launch of the direct flight services to Phu Quoc reflects AirAsia’s continued efforts to strengthen the airline’s connectivity within the Southeast Asian region.

He also said that AirAsia will be offering special introductory all-in-fares for the new route starting from RM90. The special fare will be available for booking from August 8 to 19 for the travel period from November 2 this year to March 29, 2019.

The biggest island in Vietnam, also called the “Pearl Island,” Phu Quoc offers a slice of paradise for sun worshippers with 150-km (93-mile) long, beautiful coastline.

The island is part of the Kien Giang Province and was recognized by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve in 2006.