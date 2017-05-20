VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Travel the world through its markets

By Reuters, VnExpress   May 20, 2017 | 09:17 pm GMT+7

From a historic fabric bazaar in Vietnam to a fancy Whole Foods outlet in the U.S., the world is one big, colorful marketplace.

retail-around-the-world

A woman at her cloth shop at the Hom Market in Hanoi, Vietnam May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
retail-around-the-world-1

Vendors are seen at the Hom Market in Hanoi, Vietnam May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
retail-around-the-world-2

A woman sells candy at a fish market in Chorrillos district of Lima, Peru, May 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mariana Bazo
retail-around-the-world-3

A worker cuts a Mexican tuna at a fish market in Mexico City, Mexico May 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Henry Romero
retail-around-the-world-4

Ammar, an Iraqi child, sells vegetables and fruits in a market in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 20, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Muhammad Hamed
retail-around-the-world-5

A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Amit Dave
retail-around-the-world-6

Customers leave the Whole Foods Market in Boulder, Colorado May 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rick Wilking
retail-around-the-world-7

A laborer carries a sack containing pepper through a local food market at mile 12 in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, Nigeria May 11, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye
retail-around-the-world-9

A dog stands with its owner in a queue for fruit and vegetables at a market in Fulham, West London, Britain April 29, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kevin Coombs
retail-around-the-world-10

A woman buys an octopus at Rialto Market in Venice, Italy May 13, 2017. Picture taken May 13, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Stefano Rellandini
retail-around-the-world-11

An employee hangs products at a street market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Pilar Olivares
retail-around-the-world-12

A vendor bathes at a wholesale fish market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
retail-around-the-world-13

A grocer waits for customers next to his stand at a food market in Madrid, Spain, May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Susana Vera
retail-around-the-world-14

A worker at an outdoor market selling herbs and spices in Cairo, Egypt May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
retail-around-the-world-15

A man sells vegetables at Kungsgatan market next to the Drottninggatan in Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ints Kalnins
retail-around-the-world-16

A man sorts out sandals to buy from a stall at a market in Karachi, Pakistan May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
retail-around-the-world-8

A staff member holds up a toy tiger head as she poses for a picture in a stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China, April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam markets retail travel culture
 
Read more
Growing up on the back of a motorbike in Vietnam

Growing up on the back of a motorbike in Vietnam

Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous

Dream house: This hillside cottage in Vietnam will make you jealous

Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers

Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers

Two-wheeled swimming lessons in Vietnam

Two-wheeled swimming lessons in Vietnam

Goodbye high school: A Vietnamese rite of passage

Goodbye high school: A Vietnamese rite of passage

The tamarind picker of Saigon

The tamarind picker of Saigon

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Expat children in Vietnam thrive culturally, survey says

Expat children in Vietnam thrive culturally, survey says

 
go to top