Travel the world through its markets

|
A woman at her cloth shop at the Hom Market in Hanoi, Vietnam May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
|
Vendors are seen at the Hom Market in Hanoi, Vietnam May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham
|
A woman sells candy at a fish market in Chorrillos district of Lima, Peru, May 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mariana Bazo
|
A worker cuts a Mexican tuna at a fish market in Mexico City, Mexico May 18, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Henry Romero
|
Ammar, an Iraqi child, sells vegetables and fruits in a market in eastern Mosul, Iraq April 20, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Muhammad Hamed
|
A man selling air coolers rests at a market on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 4, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Amit Dave
|
Customers leave the Whole Foods Market in Boulder, Colorado May 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rick Wilking
|
A laborer carries a sack containing pepper through a local food market at mile 12 in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, Nigeria May 11, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye
|
A dog stands with its owner in a queue for fruit and vegetables at a market in Fulham, West London, Britain April 29, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kevin Coombs
|
A woman buys an octopus at Rialto Market in Venice, Italy May 13, 2017. Picture taken May 13, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Stefano Rellandini
|
An employee hangs products at a street market in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Pilar Olivares
|
A vendor bathes at a wholesale fish market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India May 15, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri
|
A grocer waits for customers next to his stand at a food market in Madrid, Spain, May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Susana Vera
|
A worker at an outdoor market selling herbs and spices in Cairo, Egypt May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
|
A man sells vegetables at Kungsgatan market next to the Drottninggatan in Stockholm, Sweden, May 8, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Ints Kalnins
|
A man sorts out sandals to buy from a stall at a market in Karachi, Pakistan May 17, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
|
A staff member holds up a toy tiger head as she poses for a picture in a stall at the Yiwu Wholesale Market in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, China, April 28, 2017. Picture taken April 28, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Thomas Peter