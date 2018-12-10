Three Vietnamese cities among cheapest places to live as a digital nomad

Nowadays, so many careers only require a decent internet connection and a computer to work off, making the life of digital nomad possible for many people.

Nine, one of Australia's leading news websites, has named three cities in Vietnam in their list of the cheapest locations to live as a digital nomad.

The list is based on factors such as cost of living, internet speed, weather, the cost of beer and friendliness.

Ranked number one on the list is central Vietnam’s beach town Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province.

"Who wouldn’t want to work beach-side in beautiful Vietnam? The estimated cost of living as a digital nomad in the country’s famous sea-side resort town of Nha Trang is $539 per month," Nine wrote.

A view of beach town Nha Trang from above. Photo by Efired/Shutterstock

Hanoi, the country’s capital, ranks fifth on the list, with the site saying it is so easy to navigate by foot and an expat could live comfortably for $859 a month.

Hanoi's Old Quarter main square, rickshaw drivers carrying tourists around town. Photo by Mark 52/Shutterstock.

Da Lat town in the Central Highlands' Lam Dong Province comes right after Hanoi at number six. "Enjoy Vietnam’s cooler climate in Da Lat, where the cost to live as a digital nomad for a month is an estimated $909," the site wrote.

Aerial view of Chicken church in Da Lat. Photo by Hien Phung Thu/Shutterstock

On the list, Nha Trang (Vietnam) is followed by Kathmandu (Nepal), Lviv (Ukraine) and Queretaro (Mexico).

HSBC’s latest Expat Explorer report released in October ranked Vietnam 19th among the world’s best destinations for expats in 2018. The average annual income for expats in Vietnam is $90,408.

Meanwhile, with the cost of living in Vietnam for expatriates ranging from $700 to $1,400 per month, the country is among the affordable places for foreigners to settle down, according to a recent report by global cost of living database compiler Numbeo.