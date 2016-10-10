The Hanoi of one hundred years ago

Godard Building - the then shopping mall for the French on Trang Tien Street. The construction of the building was a turning point for trade in Hanoi, which had previously featured only periodic markets and street vendors. After the establishment of Godard, the diversity of goods improved with exports from foreign countries like France and India, among others. In 1953, the building was sold to a businessman and has since had many owners. In 1960, the name Godard was scrapped to make way for a new name “Bach hoa tong hop” (The Department Store). In 2002, the store was renovated again and renamed Trade Center Trang Tien Plaza.