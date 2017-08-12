VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

The chair repair shop that runs everywhere in Saigon

By Quynh Tran   August 12, 2017 | 03:31 pm GMT+7

The 50-year-old man brings the chair repair service to your doorstep on a motorbike rickshaw.

the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon

Nguyen Manh Tuan brings his shop to the streets every day. He has been doing it for 20 years.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-1

The man from the northern city of Hai Phong moved to Ho Chi Minh City in 1985 where he served in the military. His unit then sent him to Taiwan to learn to fix swivel chairs, which has been his job since he came back in 1997.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-2

Initially, he rode his old motorbike around looking for customers. “The first years were difficult because the chair was not popular in Vietnam yet,” he said. When the business started to pick up, he bought the rickshaw to carry more tools.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-3

To date, he is confident that his portable repair service is still the only one in town. He said he has taught the craft to several people but they all quit after some time.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-4

His working day usually starts at noon, after receiving orders via phone calls. He would spend the morning mapping out the most convenient journey for the day and preparing tools.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-5

“I choose a portable service because most people are uncomfortable bringing a broken chair to a shop,” Tuan said.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-6

His prices vary from several to dozens of dollars. One time he received as much as VND1 million ($44) for one chair.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-7

From replacing screws to giving new leather coverage, he spends up to an hour with each chair.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-8

“This job demands one to be both handy and physically strong,” he proudly said.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-9

He also picks up broken chairs dumped on the street, then repairs them for sale.
the-chair-repair-shop-that-runs-everywhere-in-saigon-10

Tuan enjoys his own chair in his rented room in Go Vap District, where he lives with his wife and their three children.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon jobs making a living
 
Read more
Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam

Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam

Murals bathe Saigon alleys with a splash of color

Murals bathe Saigon alleys with a splash of color

Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights

Vietnam's former capital to ban vehicles from backpacker area on weekend nights

'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan spotted in Saigon

'Dunkirk' director Christopher Nolan spotted in Saigon

Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon

Falling trees threaten a way of life in Saigon

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Point of law: Singaporean probed for toothpicks in bus seat

Point of law: Singaporean probed for toothpicks in bus seat

Taylor Swift's trial lawyer accuses Denver DJ of seeking money, fame

Taylor Swift's trial lawyer accuses Denver DJ of seeking money, fame

 
go to top