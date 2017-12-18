The bunker from where a game-changing battle helped end the Vietnam War

A bunker in Hanoi where Vietnamese officers made critical decisions for the "Dien Bien Phu in the Air Campaign", that lasted from December 18-29 in 1972, has been opened to public to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Vietnam's victory. The campaign, named Linebacker II by the U.S., was an aerial bombing campaign the U.S. conducted against targets in the north of Vietnam during the final period of the Vietnam War (1955-1975). The operation was “an intense bombing campaign by the U.S. to destroy major targets in Hanoi and nearby cities and provinces using B-52 aircraft. It was the largest bombardment launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II, according to military experts.