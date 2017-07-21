VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

The best of Vietnam this week

By Staff reporters   July 21, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7

Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.

1.

Men in black, Bac Ninh.

2.

Kids having fun in the rice fields in Lao Cai.

3.

A worker used hands to twist coconut hulls before drying them in the sun. This is the first step to recycle these coconut hulls. In this craft village, almost all people take full advantage of the coconut parts to create handicraft products.

4.

A construction site in Hoi An Old Town.

5.

"That kind of day in town when it's a burden for the grownups but a fun playground for the kids", Hanoi.

6.

Binh Minh beach, Hoi An.

7.

Vung Tau.

8.

Early morning on the Han river, Da Nang.

9.

Under the sunset light on Phu Quy island, Vietnam.

10.

Walking through Hoi An Old Town.

Tags: Vietnam instagram
 
Read more
British princes discuss their mother Diana in new documentary

British princes discuss their mother Diana in new documentary

Yucky or yummy: Here’s where Vietnamese rat meat comes from

Yucky or yummy: Here’s where Vietnamese rat meat comes from

Actor John Heard, the 'Home Alone' dad, dead at 72

Actor John Heard, the 'Home Alone' dad, dead at 72

Current affairs: Hanoians take a dip in the Red River

Current affairs: Hanoians take a dip in the Red River

Journey of a fake girlfriend: Chinese blogger unveils marriage pressures

Journey of a fake girlfriend: Chinese blogger unveils marriage pressures

'City of dreams' builders facing uncertain futures in Saigon

'City of dreams' builders facing uncertain futures in Saigon

Life about to get tougher for Saigon's death creepers

Life about to get tougher for Saigon's death creepers

Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards

Where the tombstones stood: Revisit Saigon's former graveyards

 
go to top