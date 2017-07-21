The best of Vietnam this week

Men in black, Bac Ninh.

Kids having fun in the rice fields in Lao Cai.

A worker used hands to twist coconut hulls before drying them in the sun. This is the first step to recycle these coconut hulls. In this craft village, almost all people take full advantage of the coconut parts to create handicraft products.

A construction site in Hoi An Old Town.

"That kind of day in town when it's a burden for the grownups but a fun playground for the kids", Hanoi.

Binh Minh beach, Hoi An.

Vung Tau.

Early morning on the Han river, Da Nang.

Under the sunset light on Phu Quy island, Vietnam.

Walking through Hoi An Old Town.