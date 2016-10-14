Taxi driver in Central Vietnam returns American's forgotten bag

The American tourist checks his belongings forgotten on a taxi in Quang Binh Province. Photo courtesy of Quang Binh Online

Police in central Vietnam have returned a bag containing cash, documents and a computer to a forgetful American tourist.

The 24-year-old man, identified only as Patterson, recovered his bag containing VND18 million ($807), some foreign currency, a laptop, a tablet and his personal papers at a police station in Quang Binh Province on Wednesday.

Patterson had mistakenly left the bag in a taxi, three days earlier. The driver turned it on the same night. Police helped the company track down the tourist.

Nguyen Van Thanh, the taxi driver, said Patterson and another foreigner hired him to take them to the train station in Hoi An around 300 kilometers to the south.

Thanh only noticed the bag lying on the back seat a half hour after the train left the station.

On Thursday, the tourist sent a note expressing his thanks for the police’s support and the honesty of the taxi driver.

Quang Binh Province has become a popular tourist destination since the discovery of Son Doong, the world's largest cave.

