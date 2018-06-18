‘Sweet somethings’ make for a cool summer fest in Vietnam

Tet Doan Ngo, celebrated on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month, is a Vietnamese summer festival that cleanses the body and spirit.

In fact, one of its names translates into “the Pest Killing Festival.”

While the festival starts at noon, people start preparing for it from early in the morning, making or shopping for special dishes that mark the event.

Rice wine, plums and tro cakes are among the most favored items.

On this day, fermented rice, glutinous rice and various types of fruits including lychees, plums and rambutans are sold on street stalls in Hanoi.

Two kinds of fermented rice.

The fermented rice is believed to intoxicate the “pests” inside our body and the fruits that follow kill them.

Juicy plums, a summer favorite, are among the fruits that are bought in profusion during this festival.

Mai An, resident of Ly Thai To street in Hanoi, has woken up early to shop for the festival and prepare to "kill the pests."

Many delicacies associated with the cleansing festival appear in the market every early in the morning, like this stall in Ba Hoa Market, Tan Binh District, Saigon.

Different types of sweet soup are available in the market for this festival. Among the bestsellers is millet sweet soup, made of ground mung beans and millet. One portion sells for VND8,000 ($0.35).

Hai has been selling green tea leaves in the market since the 90s, but she offers sticky rice cakes and sticky rice ball sweet soup for the festival. "I made the cake and sweet soup myself. I need to wake up early to buy the ingredients and cook them, so that I can serve them in time. The dish does not sell that well, but I want to blend in with the festival atmosphere.”

Different types of sticky rice are sold in small bags, since this is a common dish used to put on the alters as offerings to the ancestors.

Of all the dishes, the most special and indispensable one for this festival is banh tro, a kind of sticky rice cakes boiled with water drained from ashes of fragrant plants. The pyramid-shaped cake is available at almost every stall, wrapped in bamboo leaves. Bay, owner of a market stall, said that she started making the cakes three days ago.