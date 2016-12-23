VnExpress International
Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

By VnExpress   December 23, 2016 | 09:20 am GMT+7

For an incredible dining experience near Hanoi's Old Quarter overlooking Hoan Kiem Lake, head to Hai Cang Hai Ba Trung. 

Boasting one of the best views of Hanoi, Hai Cang Hai Ba Trung is the perfect place to spend New Year's Eve dinner, indulging in the restaurant's signature dishes, such as special Hai Cang platter, fried lobster cake with truffle and abalone soup with brown rice.

Cantonese cuisine under the supervision of a Chinese chef is the hallmark of Hai Cang. The restaurant serves up beautifully presented, exquisitely prepared dishes crafted from high-quality ingredients.

First class kitchen and waiting staff only add to the glamorous dining experience at Hai Cang.

Special Hai Cang platter: Ty Ba roasted duck, Lucky roasted suckling pig, Hong Kong char siu and grilled pork rib with honey.
Fried lobster cake with truffle
Abalone soup with brown rice
The restaurant’s interior design is modern and classy with a touch of elegance.
Hai Cang offers a cozy and comfortable environment that is upscale but not stuffy.
Not only can you enjoy a cozy and private atmosphere in the luxury VIP room, you can also head over to the outdoor terrace which offers a panoramic view of central Hanoi.

Hotline: 1900 0316

Website: http://haicang.vn/

1. Hai Cang Nguyen Chi Thanh: 7th floor, M5 Building, 91 Nguyen Chi Thanh Str., Dong Da Dist., Hanoi.

2. Hai Cang Hai Ba Trung: 12th floor, Sun City Building, 13 Hai Ba Trung Str., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi.

3. Hai Cang Noi Bai: 4th Floor, Terminal 2, Noi Bai International Airport

4. Hai Cang Fansipan (Sapa): Fansipan Legend Resort Complex, Nguyen Chi Thanh Street, Sapa Dist., Lao Cai.

5. Hai Cang Dong Mo Farm Stay: next to Dong Mo Golf Course

6. Hai Cang Novotel (Da Nang City): 33rd – 34th floor, Novotel Danang - Coming Soon
Tags: Hai Cang Restaurant Hanoi Hoan Kiem Lake
