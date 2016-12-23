Start the lucky new year in Hai Cang Restaurant

Boasting one of the best views of Hanoi, Hai Cang Hai Ba Trung is the perfect place to spend New Year's Eve dinner, indulging in the restaurant's signature dishes, such as special Hai Cang platter, fried lobster cake with truffle and abalone soup with brown rice.

Cantonese cuisine under the supervision of a Chinese chef is the hallmark of Hai Cang. The restaurant serves up beautifully presented, exquisitely prepared dishes crafted from high-quality ingredients.

First class kitchen and waiting staff only add to the glamorous dining experience at Hai Cang.

Special Hai Cang platter: Ty Ba roasted duck, Lucky roasted suckling pig, Hong Kong char siu and grilled pork rib with honey.

Fried lobster cake with truffle

Abalone soup with brown rice

The restaurant’s interior design is modern and classy with a touch of elegance.

Hai Cang offers a cozy and comfortable environment that is upscale but not stuffy.

Not only can you enjoy a cozy and private atmosphere in the luxury VIP room, you can also head over to the outdoor terrace which offers a panoramic view of central Hanoi.