Speedboat service to Vietnam's Con Co Island suspended on safety grounds

The speedboat service to Con Co Island, Quang Tri Province, has been suspended due to safety concerns. Photo by Hoang Tao

A speedboat service which this month started to bring tourists to Con Co, an island in the central province of Quang Tri, has been suspended over safety concerns.

The decision was made by local officials after the operator, Greenlines DP, said the size of its boats may not be suitable for the service. The preemptive suspension was to avoid accidents, it added.

Con Co was a heavily militarized island during the Vietnam War. It is now known for pristine beaches and a diverse tropical ecosystem, mostly untouched by humans.

There are currently a dozen families living on the island, around 85 kilometers northwest of Hue.

The speedboat service, launched on April 9, carried tourists to the island from Cua Viet Port in Gio Linh District. A one-way trip took about an hour.

Greenlines DP is reportedly looking for a different vessel type to resume the service.

The short-lived service brought about 700 tourists to Con Co over the past two weeks.