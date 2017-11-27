South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2017 by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Getty Images/via AFP /Frazer Harrison

Beauties from across the globe converged in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.

Nel-Peters, a graduate in business management, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations.

Colombia was represented by actress Laura Gonzalez while Jamaica's Davina Bennett works with deaf students and is working on a new sign language app.

In the pageant's 66th year, nearly 100 women from around the globe -- including first-timers from Cambodia, Laos and Nepal -- took part.

The current Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere from France, crowned her successor to a din of squeals and cheers.

American comic turned TV host Steve Harvey returned to the Miss Universe stage for a third time. In 2015 he made a mistake heard round the world when he announced the wrong person as winner, resulting in an extremely uncomfortable, tense correction.

Grammy-winning singer Fergie and pop star Rachel Platten provided the musical entertainment for Sunday's show.