South Africa's new export is Miss Universe

By AFP   November 27, 2017 | 11:18 am GMT+7
Miss South Africa 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters reacts as she is crowned the new Miss Universe 2017 by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant at The Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Getty Images/via AFP /Frazer Harrison

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, edged out her rivals from Colombia and Jamaica to take the crown.

Beauties from across the globe converged in Las Vegas Sunday, where Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe.

Nel-Peters, a graduate in business management, said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations.

Colombia was represented by actress Laura Gonzalez while Jamaica's Davina Bennett works with deaf students and is working on a new sign language app.

In the pageant's 66th year, nearly 100 women from around the globe -- including first-timers from Cambodia, Laos and Nepal -- took part.

The current Miss Universe, Iris Mittenaere from France, crowned her successor to a din of squeals and cheers.

American comic turned TV host Steve Harvey returned to the Miss Universe stage for a third time. In 2015 he made a mistake heard round the world when he announced the wrong person as winner, resulting in an extremely uncomfortable, tense correction.

Grammy-winning singer Fergie and pop star Rachel Platten provided the musical entertainment for Sunday's show.

