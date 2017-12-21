Skinny Santa and flickering lights bathe central Vietnamese city in Christmas spirit

|
A Christmas tree of lanterns and a fairylight boat shine in front of a hotel on Nguyen Van Thoai Street in the central Vietnamese city.
Gas lanterns are importat to fishermen in central Vietnam because they can help them survive rough seas. For safety reasons, the Christmas tree features electric lanterns.
Christmas decorations at coastal resorts have become popular spots for photo shoots.
A giant Christmas tree stands outside a shopping mall.
A young Santa Claus sells balloons at the park outside the mall. The holiday in Vietnam is a time for going out and hitting the colorful streets.
Da Nang Cathedral has a nativity scene to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
People wait outside the cathedral as their children rehearse Christmas carols and a nativity play.