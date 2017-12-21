VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Skinny Santa and flickering lights bathe central Vietnamese city in Christmas spirit

By Nguyen Dong   December 21, 2017 | 03:49 pm GMT+7

Da Nang has switched on the lights and music for the holiday.

A Christmas tree of gas mantles and a light boat shine up the front yard of a hotel on Nguyen Van Thoai Street in the central Vietnamese city.

A Christmas tree of lanterns and a fairylight boat shine in front of a hotel on Nguyen Van Thoai Street in the central Vietnamese city.
Gas mantles mean a lot of fishermen in central Vietnam as they can survive rough waters. For safety, the Christmas tree uses electric mantles instead of gas.

Gas lanterns are importat to fishermen in central Vietnam because they can help them survive rough seas. For safety reasons, the Christmas tree features electric lanterns.
Christmas decorations at coastal resorts have become popular photography backgrounds.

Christmas decorations at coastal resorts have become popular spots for photo shoots.
A giant Christmas tree stands outside a shopping mall.

A giant Christmas tree stands outside a shopping mall.
A young Santa Claus sells balloons at the park outside the mall. The holiday in Vietnam means the time for going out and hitting colorful streets.

A young Santa Claus sells balloons at the park outside the mall. The holiday in Vietnam is a time for going out and hitting the colorful streets.
Da Nang Cathedral puts up cow stable miniatures to remember the birth of Jesus.

Da Nang Cathedral has a nativity scene to celebrate the birth of Jesus.
People wait outside the church as their children rehearse musical acts for the commemoration.

People wait outside the cathedral as their children rehearse Christmas carols and a nativity play.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang Christmas holiday christmas tree
 
Read more
In southern Vietnam, solace prevails inside century-old Chinese temple

In southern Vietnam, solace prevails inside century-old Chinese temple

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

For Palestinian Christians, Trump is Christmas killjoy

For Palestinian Christians, Trump is Christmas killjoy

Of Cabbages and Kims: Korea's changing kimchis

Of Cabbages and Kims: Korea's changing kimchis

Black journalist's sacking sparks race row in France

Black journalist's sacking sparks race row in France

Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite

Chaos returns to Saigon's sidewalks as cleanup campaign loses bite

Braving the winter cold with Hanoi's night owls

Braving the winter cold with Hanoi's night owls

Vietnam remains most popular choice in Southeast Asia for S Korean travelers: report

Vietnam remains most popular choice in Southeast Asia for S Korean travelers: report

 
go to top