Saigon lights the fuse for return of National Day fireworks

By Trung Son   August 30, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7

The city's skies will once again be lit up in an effort to boost tourism.

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have given the green light to a tourism company's plan to celebrate the country's National Day with a fireworks show over the city.

Saigontourist Co. Ltd. will be putting on the display over District 11's Dam Sen Cultural Park from 9 p.m. on September 2, which falls on Saturday.

saigon-sets-the-fuse-for-return-of-independence-day-fireworks

Ho Chi Minh City will once again celebrate Independence Day with fireworks. Photo by VnExpress/Duy Tran.

Ho Chi Minh City has signed off on the plan because it could help boost tourism, according to Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong.

Fireworks displays have been put on hold across Vietnam this year following government's calls for austerity.

A statement issued in December last year suggested reallocating the money provinces and cities were preparing to send up in smoke to the poor and the needy.

Ho Chi Minh City subsequently scrapped fireworks displays planned for the Lunar New Year and Reunification Day on April 30.

