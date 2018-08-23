VnExpress International
Saigon exhibits veteran Vietnam war photographer’s work

By Linh Nguyen   August 23, 2018 | 12:26 pm GMT+7

HCMC Photography Association is displaying Vietnam War photographs by late photojournalist Lam Tan Tai.

The exhibition has 55 black and white photographs featuring Vietnamese soldiers during the Mau Than Offensive (1968) and at the end of the war, during the spring of 1975.

Photo: courtesy of HCM city Photographys Association

Photo courtesy of HCMC Photography's Association

Among the photos on display is one of the last US military personnel, American airforce commander David Odell, leaving Tan Son Nhat Airport on March 29, 1973.

Photo: courtesy of HCM city Photographys Association

Photo courtesy of HCMC Photography's Association

“Our exhibition is a part of the city’s cultural activities to celebrate the 73rd National Day, September 2,” Le Xuan Thang, deputy chairman of Vietnam Photographers’ Association told Vietnam News Agency.

It is also a tribute to photojournalist Lam Tan Tai, who was the first general chairman of the Vietnam Photographers' Association. The exhibition commemorates his 17th death anniversary.

Tai, originally from Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, joined the revolution in 1947. After studying arts and photography at Lomonoxop, a university in Moscow, he returned in 1966 and started working as a photojournalist, capturing thousands of photos of many battles.

“Works by photojournalist Tai are invaluable,” Thang said.

Photo: courtesy of HCM city Photographys Association

Photo: courtesy of HCMC Photography's Association

The exhibition is being held at 122 Suong Nguyet Anh St, District 1, from August 19 to August 28. It opens everyday from 8:00 – 11:30 and 13:30 – 18:30. Entrance is free.

Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City exhibition photography anti-war Vietnam War
 
