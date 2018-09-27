VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Saigon cathedral gets a floral boost

By Quynh Tran   September 27, 2018 | 02:44 pm GMT+7

As Saigon’s famous cathedral gets spruced up, its surroundings are being adorned with new flowers.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral

The Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon is undergoing major restoration work. Part of this is happening outside the building. A new flower garden has sprung out in front of the cathedral

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 1

District 1 has spent more than VND630 million ($27,000) on doing up the space in front of the cathedral with a new floor and attractive flower arrangements.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 2

Areas where wild grass once grew now bloom in many colors.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 3

Peony, Da Lat daisy, rose periwinkle, delphinium and hibiscus flowers now shine in the sunlight outside the cathedral.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 4

Purple, violet and white delphinium flowers are regularly replaced in the garden to give it a constantly fresh look.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 5

The new flower garden has impressed visitors. “I’m from the north and this is my first time in Saigon. As soon as I saw this garden in this location, I wanted to keep taking pictures,” said Lan, a Hanoian.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 6

Two girls from Malaysia take pictures of themselves with the flowers.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 7

“I have been to this church many times. But with this new impressive look, I guess I’ll have to visit more often,” an Australian visitor said.

New flower garden adds flourishing charm to Saigons famous cathedral - 8

The cathedral and the new garden are an impressive sight in the heart of Saigon.

Related News:
Tags: Saigon cathedral flower
 
Read more
Hoi An among cheapest long-haul destinations: UK Post Office report

Hoi An among cheapest long-haul destinations: UK Post Office report

Blind man climbs coconut trees to support his family

Blind man climbs coconut trees to support his family

Vietnam's stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship

Vietnam's stilt-house inspired church is a special place of worship

100-year-old mat making village in south Vietnam still going strong

100-year-old mat making village in south Vietnam still going strong

Love leaps over a generation gap in Vietnam

Love leaps over a generation gap in Vietnam

A baby dies, survives and reunites with long-lost Vietnamese mother

A baby dies, survives and reunites with long-lost Vietnamese mother

Swifts feather the nest of a woman in southern Vietnam

Swifts feather the nest of a woman in southern Vietnam

 
go to top