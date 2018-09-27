Saigon cathedral gets a floral boost

The Notre-Dame Cathedral Basilica of Saigon is undergoing major restoration work. Part of this is happening outside the building. A new flower garden has sprung out in front of the cathedral

District 1 has spent more than VND630 million ($27,000) on doing up the space in front of the cathedral with a new floor and attractive flower arrangements.

Areas where wild grass once grew now bloom in many colors.

Peony, Da Lat daisy, rose periwinkle, delphinium and hibiscus flowers now shine in the sunlight outside the cathedral.

Purple, violet and white delphinium flowers are regularly replaced in the garden to give it a constantly fresh look.

The new flower garden has impressed visitors. “I’m from the north and this is my first time in Saigon. As soon as I saw this garden in this location, I wanted to keep taking pictures,” said Lan, a Hanoian.

Two girls from Malaysia take pictures of themselves with the flowers.

“I have been to this church many times. But with this new impressive look, I guess I’ll have to visit more often,” an Australian visitor said.

The cathedral and the new garden are an impressive sight in the heart of Saigon.