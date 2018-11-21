Saigon adds a vegan feather to its culinary cap

Saigon has an array of restaurants serving plant-based food. Photo by Shutterstock

Saigon has been included in the list of 15 best options in the world for vegan travel by the i newspaper.

The i is a British newspaper owned and published by Johnston Press, which also publishes the Yorkshire Post and The Scotsman.

Vietnamese vegan food is not confined to noodle soup with simple vegetables, the newspaper wrote.

Although meat broth is very common in Vietnamese cuisine, many restaurants in Saigon serve dishes with vegan broth.

The i newspaper recommends the Ngoc Tho restaurant for its roasted fake meat, the Bong Sung restaurant for appetizing fruit and vegetable based dishes and the Chan Nhu II restaurant for a vegan banh mi, the famous Vietnamese sandwich.

Besides Ho Chi Minh City, the other vegan-friendly Asian food destinations in the list are Tel Aviv (Israel), Bali (Indonesia) and Goa (India). Beyond Asia, the list mentions Berlin in Germany, Melbourne (Australia), Warsaw (Poland), Cape Town (South Africa), Toronto (Canada) and many other places around the world.

Vietnam’s biggest and most dynamic city has already earned considerable applause for its culinary offerings.

Many vegan desserts are available in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Linh Nguyen

Last year, the city was named among the world’s best cuisine destinations by Caterwings, an online food ordering service site in Europe.

In June 2018, a survey on Booking.com, one of the world’s largest e-commerce travel firms, indicated that Saigon was among the best places in the world to take a local cuisine tour.

In September, Australian magazine Traveller included Saigon in its list of top ten foodie cities in Asia beyond the usual names of Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.