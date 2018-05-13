Runners revel in color and music at Saigon festival

Color Me Run treated local and foreign participants to a live music concert at the end of this year's event, themed: Shout Out Loud.

Thousands of people covered in a rainbow of powder paint were at the start line of the Color Me Run festival in Saigon at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Runners of various ages including expats living in Vietnam started the event by running five kilometers before enjoying outdoor activities, paint fights and live music. Children also took part in the event with their parents.

A Vietnamese mother and her son sit down to take a rest before continuing their run. Two Americans enjoy a refreshing drink after the run. Jimmy Cohn (R) said: "We're having a great time so we'll stay here until the end." Antonie Clay, 24, from France, was resting on the grass with his friends and waiting for the concert to start. "We have a similar event to Color Me Run in France, but the event in Vietnam is bigger because you have a concert after the run. This is my second year attending Color Me Run." Some people traveled in big groups, such as EDMBiz Vietnam and Saigon Rave, waving their flags at the outdoor concert. Participants enjoyed the music until 9 p.m.