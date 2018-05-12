In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
Photo taken on the romantic Huong (Perfume) River in Hue by hieutruong_photo on Instagram.
Ethnic women in Vietnam's highlands, as shown in a photo taken by lelelallo on Instagram.
A man takes a nap in Saigon Chinatown in a photo taken by hoangkylan on Instagram.
A woman clears huge nets along the river in Hoi An ancient town. Photo taken by barrycheeseman on Instagram.
The coming storm in the Serepok River in Buon Don District in the Central Highlands' Dak Lak Province. Photo by nasonphoto on Instagram.
Photo taken at a tea hill in the northern province of Phu Tho by thangsoi on Instagram.
Photo taken at Front Beach in Vung Tau by davidkeithbrown on Instagram.
A child stands in the rain in a photo taken in Sa Pa by rehahn_photography on Instagram.
Photo taken in Saigon by rene.pix on Instagram.
An aerial shot of Tam Coc in northern province of Ninh Binh by duc_spring on Instagram.
