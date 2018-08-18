Renowned contrabassist to perform in Saigon next week

The concert, held as part of this year’s Vietnam Connection Music Festival, will start 8pm at the Soul Live Project Complex on 216 Pasteur Street in District 3.

Jeff Bradetich & Friends will feature iconic works like Five Pieces for Two Violins & Piano, Op. 97d or Temperamental, both performed by Jeff Bradetich.

Other artists performing in the concert including Andrew Wickesberg, Bronwyn Banerdt and Le Tri Toan.

Another concert will be held on Thursday next week at the same place, same time. Titled An Evening of Brahms, Brahms and Brahms, the concert will feature works like Two Songs for Clarinet, Cello & Piano, Op. 91, among others.

"With the variety of instruments and repertoire, the greatness in Brahms’ music and the exceptional pieces that are either ‘Vietnam premiere’ or rarely performed here, these unique concerts will definitely bring you an impressive classical music experience,” a press release said, quoting Chuong Vu, music professor and co-founder of the Vietnam Connection Music Festival.

Proclaimed by The New York Times as "the master of his instrument," American contrabassist Jeff Bradetich, 61, is regarded as one of the leading performers and teachers of the double bass in the US today.

Since his New York debut in Carnegie Recital Hall in 1982 Bradetich has performed more than 600 concerts on five continents, including his London debut in Wigmore Hall in 1986.

He has won several major solo competitions, recorded six solo albums of music for double bass and piano and has been featured on radio and television throughout North and South America and Europe including CBS, CNN, BBC and NPR.

Established in 2015, Vietnam Connection Music Festival 2018 (VNCMF) brings together top-notch international artists as well as exceptional Vietnamese musicians working in and outside Vietnam.

This year, the festival will feature 11 concerts in Hanoi, Danang and HCMC, lasting from August 12 to August 25.

You can book an online ticket on Dreamspass.vn. Each ticket costs VND250,000 ($11).