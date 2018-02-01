Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse from Vietnam and around the globe

|
A super blood blue moon is seen next to tracks of an airplane during an eclipse in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam. Photo by Banh He.
|
A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok. Photo by Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha
|
A lunar eclipse of a full blue moon is seen above a statue at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in Mumbai, India. Photo by Reuters/Danish Siddiqui
|
A lunar eclipse over Oceanside, California. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake
|
A full moon rises behind blocks of flats in north London.Photo by Reuters/Eddie Keogh
|
A fighter from Free Syrian Army is seen watching a full moon rises in Daraa, Syria. Photo by Reuters/Alaa al-Faqir
|
A full moon is seen behind the business tower Lakhta Centre, which is under construction in St. Petersburg, Russia. Photo by Reuters/Anton Vagano.
|
A full moon 'supermoon' rises behind Fort Ricasoli in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. Photo by Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
|
A full moon rises behind St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Reuters/Marko Djurica
|
A lunar eclipse is seen over a street light in Tokyo. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
|
A full moon "Super Blue Blood Moon" rises behind Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Reuters/Albert Gea
|
The moon is seen during an eclipse, next to the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su
|
A blue moon rises over Balboa Park's California Tower in San Diego. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake
|
A full moon 'super moon' rises over Los Andes mountain range in Santiago, Chile. Photo by Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza
|
|
A full moon is seen before the start of a lunar eclipse in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo by Reuters/Darren Whiteside
|
People set up telescopes in front of the financial Central district for the super blue moon and eclipse in Hong Kong. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip
|
A super blood blue moon during an eclipse, behind an office building in Hong Kong. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip
|
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj
|
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. Photo by Reuters/Eduardo Munoz
|
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj
|
A blue moon rises through clouds in San Diego. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake