Rare 'super blue blood moon' eclipse from Vietnam and around the globe

By Reuters, VnExpress   February 1, 2018 | 08:48 am GMT+7

Moongazers around the world was treated with a feast on Thursday as the Earth's shadow fell across its natural satellite.

A super blood blue moon is seen during an eclipse in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam. Photo by Banh He.

A super blood blue moon is seen next to tracks of an airplane during an eclipse in Binh Duong Province in southern Vietnam. Photo by Banh He.
The super blue moon rises over Chinese signs reading "Beijing" atop a building in Beijing. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj
The Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind the Staten Island Ferry, seen from Brooklyn. Photo by Reuters/Eduardo Munoz
The super blue moon is seen between British and Chinese flags raised at Tiananmen square in Beijing as British Prime Minister Theresa May visits China's capital. Photo by Reuters/Damir Sagolj
A blue moon rises through clouds in San Diego. Photo by Reuters/Mike Blake
Tags: Vietnam super moon blue moon blood moon esclipse
 
