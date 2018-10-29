VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway

By Hong Ha   October 29, 2018 | 08:01 pm GMT+7

The Nam Du Archipelago in southern Kien Giang Province takes some getting to, but that adds to its quiet, clean charms.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway

The 21 islands that form the Nam Du Archipelago offer visitors a real break from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 1

It takes a seven-hour drive on a bus from Ho Chi Minh City and a two hour boat ride from Rach Gia City in Kien Giang Province.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 2

The islands can be visited anytime of the year, but it’s best to go between November and May when the sea is quiet (and clean) and tourists can avoid getting seasick.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 3

The archipelago only gets power from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. every day, so charging devices like phones, computers and flashlights should be done at this time.

Taking a walk along the beaches where there is no power enhances the experience of the island’s beauty.

The lack of many activities in the evening, for instance, makes a fire camp or beach barbecue far more enjoyable.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 4

Cool and windy throughout the year, Nam Du is an ideal holiday destination.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 5

A few resorts and homestays have set up bird stations where pigeons congregate, and watching their comings and goings is a pleasant way to while away the time.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 6

The untouched sandy beaches and crystal blue waters of the sea are the greatest attractions on this archipelago, and one cannot get enough of gazing at this wonder.

And given the number of islands, there is a lot of gazing that can get done. For boat rides of just VND150,000 ($7), people can discover islands like Hon Ngang, Bai Nom and Da Den.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 7

Bungalows by the beach.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 8

At the Ngu beach, most of the people are fishermen, but they can tell you one interesting royal fact. Gia Long (1762-1820), the first Emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty - the last Vietnamese dynasty - came here for a vacation.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 9

For those who want to do more than walk on the beach, swimming and diving to see corals under the sea are favored options.

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 10

Another activity to engage in apart from long walks on the beach is to rent a bike and cycle/drive around each island. Motorbike rentals cost VND150,000 to 200,000 ($6.5 to 8.5).

Pristine Nam Du islands offer a quiet getaway - 11

Nguyen Oanh, a first time visitor, had no such interest: “Nam Du is so beautiful and pristine. I love the feeling of walking by the beach and listening to the waves.”

Related News:
Tags: archipelago southern Vietnam
 
Read more
Happiness in the dumps: stories of Vietnamese children

Happiness in the dumps: stories of Vietnamese children

Vietnamese opera costumes inspire a fashion journey to the east

Vietnamese opera costumes inspire a fashion journey to the east

Renowned artists to perform at Saigon International Guitar Festival

Renowned artists to perform at Saigon International Guitar Festival

Da Lat house’s clever use of waste

Da Lat house’s clever use of waste

Vietnam’s haunted haunts are no Halloween joke

Vietnam’s haunted haunts are no Halloween joke

A Khmer recipe for delicious, fragrant grilled chicken

A Khmer recipe for delicious, fragrant grilled chicken

Young Vietnamese boy bears most onerous burdens with a smile

Young Vietnamese boy bears most onerous burdens with a smile

 
go to top