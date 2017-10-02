Prepare to be soaked in Saigon for the next two days

Motorbikes struggle on a flooded street in Saigon during a downpour on Monday morning. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

Saigon started the week under water after being hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday, and the worst is yet to come.

Weather forecasters said that the city and the rest of the southern region should expect more heavy downpours which will lead to flooding over the next couple of days.

A source from the Southern Hydrometeorological Forecasting Center said the downpours will last for at least two days through the Mid-Autumn Festival on Wednesday.

There is a pressure system building in the region which is causing the thunderstorms, Le Dinh Quyet from the center said, calling it "a normal phenomenon.”

But the city will stay mostly dry for the second half of the month, he said.

High tides on the Saigon River could also worsen the flooding this week.

Flooding has become a chronic problem every time it rains in Saigon.

Rainfall of up to 100 millimeters on Saturday evening submerged many of the city’s streets and swept over many motorbike drivers, and a newly installed pumping system worth $3.87 million was unable to cope with the pressure.