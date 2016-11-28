VnExpress International
Follow us on       
Poor hygiene makes Vietnam less attractive tourism destination: survey

By VnExpress   November 28, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7
Western tourists on cyclo cycle rickshaw tour in Hanoi. Photo by Vietnam News Agency

Hygiene-related incidents have been reported at many lodgings, including four-star hotels.

Low quality, hygiene and sanitation are the biggest turn-offs for travelers in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Hanoi-based Institute of Tourism Development Research.

The survey polled 1,470 tourists, including locals and foreigners, to gauge the factors that influence the country’s tourism competitiveness.

The survey showed that travelers are most likely to be turned off by tourism destinations and accommodation where hygiene and sanitation facilities are inadequate and of poor quality, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, the director of the research institute.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, a senior official at the national administration of tourism, admitted that sanitation and hygiene are an important factor for many tourists when it comes to choosing their destination.

She added that despite being equipped with modern amenities, many lodgings, including four-star hotels, have reported hygiene-related incidents.

The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam is well on track to top nine million in the first 11 months, up 25.4 percent from a year ago and already surpassing the full-year 8.5 million target for 2016.

According to the General Statistics Office, foreign arrivals to Vietnam in November are estimated to reach more than 926,000, up 14 percent from last month and 25 percent from last year.

Official statistics show the tourism sector accounted for 6.6 percent of Vietnam’s gross domestic products in 2015. This figure is expected to jump to 10 percent or more, making tourism a driving force behind the country’s economic growth.

Vietnam jumped five places to 75th among the 141 countries on the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index for 2015.

Tags: tourism sanitation hygiene Vietnam
 
