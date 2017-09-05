perilous-river-crossing-makes-first-day-at-school-nerve-racking-in-northern-vietnam

A student tries to balance on the raft. This is actually not an uncommon sight in Vietnam, where many people in rural and remote areas are still risking their lives every day to go about their daily business. However, on a day when children across the country are both eager and anxious to start the new school year, the image is a stark reminder of the massive gap in education opportunities and insufficient support for children. Somehow, a kid sitting on the back of a motorbike in Hanoi's choking air 600 kilometers away is ironically a happy one.