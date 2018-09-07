Paddling around Central Highlands’ largest lake

In the distinctive wooden boats, the M'nong boatmen and women tell visitors about the legend of Lăk Lake as they paddle the boats. Once upon a time, after a battle between the fire god and the water god, a young M'nong boy named Y Lăk caught a small eel and took him home. Strangely, the eel grew bigger and bigger at bewildering speed. Before Y Lăk knew it, the pond where the eel was housed transformed into an immense lake. The M'nong people thus named it after him.