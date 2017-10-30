VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

New direct flight links Vietnam's island gem with Bangkok

By Ha Phuong   October 30, 2017 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
New direct flight links Vietnam's island gem with Bangkok
Passengers on the first flight from Bangkok-Phu Quoc operated by Bangkok Airways are welcomed at Phu Quoc airport on October 29, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Hieu Lam

Bangkok Airways is the only scheduled airline to fly directly to Phu Quoc Island from Thailand.

Thai carrier Bangkok Airways on Sunday launched its first direct flight from Bangkok to the Vietnamese resort island of Phu Quoc.

Flights are scheduled to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and take around 1 hour 45 minutes.

"The aim of this new launch is to provide better flight connections for Thai and Vietnamese customers," said Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways.

Following Bangkok Airways, British airline TUI Airways has also announced a plan to launch charter flights from the U.K. to Phu Quoc on November 1, while Italian leisure airline Neos has scheduled its first flight from Milan to Phu Quoc in December.

Phu Quoc Island is home to luxury resorts and scenic beaches, and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in southern Vietnam.

During the first nine months of this year, Phu Quoc welcomed 2.8 million visitors, well exceeding the target of 1.8 million set at the beginning of this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Phu Quoc Bangkok airline
 
Read more
The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Contestants turn Miss Peru pageant into protest

Contestants turn Miss Peru pageant into protest

From Saigon to Paris: A Vietnamese backpacker's motorbike adventure

From Saigon to Paris: A Vietnamese backpacker's motorbike adventure

Hanoi scores poorly for urban mobility on global index

Hanoi scores poorly for urban mobility on global index

China agency denies dead Russian model, 14, was overworked

China agency denies dead Russian model, 14, was overworked

Death brings home reality of Indian workers' life in Gulf

Death brings home reality of Indian workers' life in Gulf

Myanmar's tourism dreams pierced by Rohingya crisis

Myanmar's tourism dreams pierced by Rohingya crisis

In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war

In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war

 
go to top