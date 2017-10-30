New direct flight links Vietnam's island gem with Bangkok

Passengers on the first flight from Bangkok-Phu Quoc operated by Bangkok Airways are welcomed at Phu Quoc airport on October 29, 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Hieu Lam

Thai carrier Bangkok Airways on Sunday launched its first direct flight from Bangkok to the Vietnamese resort island of Phu Quoc.

Flights are scheduled to operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and take around 1 hour 45 minutes.

"The aim of this new launch is to provide better flight connections for Thai and Vietnamese customers," said Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, president of Bangkok Airways.

Following Bangkok Airways, British airline TUI Airways has also announced a plan to launch charter flights from the U.K. to Phu Quoc on November 1, while Italian leisure airline Neos has scheduled its first flight from Milan to Phu Quoc in December.

Phu Quoc Island is home to luxury resorts and scenic beaches, and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in southern Vietnam.

During the first nine months of this year, Phu Quoc welcomed 2.8 million visitors, well exceeding the target of 1.8 million set at the beginning of this year.