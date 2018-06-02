VnExpress International
Naomi Campbell in surprise visit to Vietnam

By Staff reporters   June 2, 2018 | 12:19 pm GMT+7
Naomi Campbell arrives at Tan Son Nhat Airport on May 28. Photo by VnExpress

The iconic supermodel prayed in a pagoda, visited a primary school in Can Tho.

It was billed a private trip, but British model, actress, singer Naomi Campbell could not escape attention from the Vietnamese press and fans when she visited Vietnam this week.

Sources said Naomi came to Vietnam to prepare for the upcoming season of The Face, a famous modeling competition reality show, as its Vietnamese version gears up for the enrollment round.

On May 31, pictures of the supermodel in Can Tho in the southern Mekong Delta surfaced across social networks as fans showed excitement with her Instagram photos. Naomi dressed simply, wearing a Vietnamese traditional non la while taking pictures with people on the floating market. She then visited a pagoda to pray and took pictures with students at a primary school.

Naomi Campbell wear Vietnamese traditional non la while visting a floating market at Can Tho. Photo by VnExpress

Naomi Campbell wears Vietnamese traditional "non la" while visting a floating market at Can Tho. Photo by VnExpress
Naomi talks and gives signatures to Can Thos school of minorities. Photo by Ngoisao

Naomi talks and gives signatures to Can Tho's school of minorities. Photo by VnExpress
Naomi Campbell tries a sugarcane processing machine in Can Tho. Photo by VnExpress

Naomi Campbell tries a sugarcane processing machine in Can Tho. Photo by VnExpress

Naomi Campbell, 48, is considered as one of the most iconic supermodel in the world and an important figure in world’s fashion scene in the 90s. She is also the creator of modeling reality program The Face and its international offshoots.

