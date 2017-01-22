VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Lucky charms: calligraphy writes good fortune in Vietnam

By VnExpress   January 22, 2017 | 04:04 pm GMT+7

It's this time of the year again when Hanoians have blessings written in calligraphy.

It's long been a tradition among Hanoians to visit the Temple of Literature to have meaningful words written for them in calligraphy asking for good luck for the year ahead.

This year, the Spring Calligraphy Festival is welcoming more than 100 artists. The selection process for the artists is pretty tough, said Le Xuan Kieu, an official from the Temple of Literature.

The handwritten symbols represent humanity, beauty and all aspects of a virtuous life, said Tran Quoc Chi, deputy chairman of the UNESCO Club for Vietnamese Calligraphy.

The most sought-after ones are Happiness 福, Longevity 禄, Peace 安 and Love 爱.

On red or yellow dó (poonah) papers, calligraphers write words in traditional script such as Phúc (Happiness), Lộc (Prosperity) and Thọ (Longevity) along with other sayings intended to bring good health, luck and prosperity

On red or yellow do paper, calligraphers write in traditional script using a feather quill to bring good health, luck and prosperity.
A calligrapher is writing meaningful words for the Festivals attendee. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

A calligrapher at work at the festival.

good-luck-charms-calligraphy-writes-2

The festival also features Vietnamese folk paintings, which combine traditional cultural values with age-old artistic techniques.

People believe the paintings will drive away evil and bring good luck for the coming year. With the Year of the Rooster arriving, most of the artworks are focused on this animal.

Rooster will be the theme this year. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Roosters are the theme this year, but there's no harm in throwing a few pigs into the mix. Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

Related news:

Tet do's and don’ts: 6 simple rules to survive Vietnam's Lunar New Year

From ant eggs to golden cakes: the Tet gifts Vietnamese are forking out in 2017

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Tet calligraphy folk painting
 
Read more
Harsh weather casts gloomy cloud over Saigon flower market

Harsh weather casts gloomy cloud over Saigon flower market

6 things Vietnamese do to swerve traffic fines

6 things Vietnamese do to swerve traffic fines

CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

CNN lists Hanoi’s flower market among best places to celebrate Lunar New Year

ASEAN floats ambitious plan to boost cruise tourism

ASEAN floats ambitious plan to boost cruise tourism

Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals

Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals

Tet divide: Are people getting richer or is the income gap getting wider?

Tet divide: Are people getting richer or is the income gap getting wider?

Da Nang to invest $70 million on new public bus network

Da Nang to invest $70 million on new public bus network

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

 
go to top