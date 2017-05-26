VnExpress International
Life goes on in Saigon's tiny apartments

By Quynh Tran   May 26, 2017 | 09:12 pm GMT+7

Small apartments call for creative ways to create a cozy place people can call home.

Small condo apartments of only 20-40 square meters costing VND300-800 million ($13,200-$35,200) are becoming the residence of choice for budget buyers in Saigon, where buying a decent house is an expensive business.
Nguyen Thi Dieu lives by herself in a 22-square-meter apartment. She said wall shelves are the best option to make good use of the small space.
Despite its size, Dieu’s apartment has a bathroom, kitchen, dining room and even an outdoor space for washing and drying clothes.
Ni Na sits in a 22-square-meter apartment where she lives with her husband. They spend VND3 million per month on rent.
To make the apartment tidy and cozy, they use foldable and hangable home items. Na said though it is small, it is still a condo apartment and she can still benefit from public utilities such as a swimming pool, park and convenience stores.
Vo Hoang Bao Chau walks past a bunk bed in his apartment. “If they are well-organized, small apartments are good enough for two to three people. I've been living here for one year and have plans to buy a bigger house when I get married and rent this one out.”
Tran Thi Thu Hien said her 20-square meter apartment is comfortable enough for her and her husband. Their motto is to not buy unnecessary furniture and make it as simple as possible.
A swimming pool below an apartment block of small condos.
Vietnam small apartment
 
