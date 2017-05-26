Life goes on in Saigon's tiny apartments

|
Small condo apartments of only 20-40 square meters costing VND300-800 million ($13,200-$35,200) are becoming the residence of choice for budget buyers in Saigon, where buying a decent house is an expensive business.
|
Nguyen Thi Dieu lives by herself in a 22-square-meter apartment. She said wall shelves are the best option to make good use of the small space.
|
Despite its size, Dieu’s apartment has a bathroom, kitchen, dining room and even an outdoor space for washing and drying clothes.
|
Ni Na sits in a 22-square-meter apartment where she lives with her husband. They spend VND3 million per month on rent.
|
To make the apartment tidy and cozy, they use foldable and hangable home items. Na said though it is small, it is still a condo apartment and she can still benefit from public utilities such as a swimming pool, park and convenience stores.
|
Vo Hoang Bao Chau walks past a bunk bed in his apartment. “If they are well-organized, small apartments are good enough for two to three people. I've been living here for one year and have plans to buy a bigger house when I get married and rent this one out.”
|
Tran Thi Thu Hien said her 20-square meter apartment is comfortable enough for her and her husband. Their motto is to not buy unnecessary furniture and make it as simple as possible.
|
A swimming pool below an apartment block of small condos.