By Ngoc Tuyen   April 28, 2017 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Is Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Vietnam?
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with FIFA's player of the year award in January. Photo by Reuters/Ruben Sprich

It is believed that the soccer superstar has bought a Vietnamese home and is fascinated by the local culture.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has planned to visit Vietnam soon to receive a piece of real estate he has already paid for in the central coast, sources told VnExpress.

Ronaldo also said during an event in Madrid, Spain on Thursday that he is interested in Asian culture, praising Vietnam in particular for its rich heritage, beautiful nature and friendly people.

It is believed that his new home is in central Vietnam, whose coastal scenery reminds him of his hometown Madeira in Portugal.

The Real Madrid striker has an established fan base in Vietnam and across Asia.

In January he beat long-time rival Lionel Messi to win FIFA’s player of the year award.

Last week, the 32-year-old also became the third top scorer at La Liga, after Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Tags: Vietnam Ronaldo sports
 
