Into the swamps with Hanoi's eel king

|
For more than two decades, Nguyen Cao Son, 54, has been wading through the fields and swamps outside Hanoi on the hunt for eels.
|
“I was in the military in the 1980s and I learned how to fish for eels from my commander. It's been a way of life since I left the forces,” Son said.
|
Every day, Son leaves home with a stick, a reel of catgut attached to a hook, a bucket and bait. On a normal day, he catches several kilos of eels, but that rise into double figures when his luck's in.
|
He uses tiny shrimp or worms as bait, and sells the eels he catces for VND100,000 ($4.4) per kilo.
|
He baits his line and holds the catgut tight. “It’s easy to fool eels because they’re suckers for food,” he said.
|
When he finds an eel hole, Son stamps his feet and stabs the stick deep into the area around hole.
|
If bubbles appear, there are eels in the hole, so he starts shaping the ground and setting his trap.
|
An eel rising from its hole. Sometimes Son waits for hours for the eels to appear.
|
Son goes fishing twice a day, from early morning to 9 a.m. before starting the evening shift at 5 p.m. The more humid it gets, the more eels he can catch.