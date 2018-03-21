International chefs get a taste of Hoi An with cyclo ride to giant cook-off

Chefs from 12 countries gather in Hoi An for the Hoi An International Food Festival (HAIFF) 2018. This is the third time the festival has been hosted in Hoi An, which was named Vietnam’s Capital of Culinary Arts and Cuisine by the World Association of Chefs' Societies in 2017. Celebrity chefs showed off their skills and cooked signature dishes from China, the Cook Islands, Ecuador, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey. Photo by VnExpress