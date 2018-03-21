VnExpress International
International chefs get a taste of Hoi An with cyclo ride to giant cook-off

By VnExpress   March 21, 2018 | 12:31 pm GMT+7

Signature dishes from 12 countries were on offer for locals and visitors to sample.

Chefs from 12 countries gather in Hoi An for the Hoi An International Food Festival (HAIFF) 2018. This is the third time the festival has been hosted in Hoi An, which was named Vietnam’s Capital of Culinary Arts and Cuisine by the World Association of Chefs' Societies in 2017. Celebrity chefs showed off their skills and cooked signature dishes from China, the Cook Islands, Ecuador, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Turkey. Photo by VnExpress
A chef takes photos at a wet market. Photo by VnExpress
A number of notable chefs join the festival this year, including David Sosson, whose restaurant has been awarded two Michelin stars, Sy Wan-chung (pictured), a member of the Hall of Fame of American Academy Chefs Honour Society, and Carlos Duran Herrera, who has won six Spanish Cooking Championships. Photo by VnExpress
For each night of the festival week, one chef would be selected by the president of Worldchefs to cook the "Big Dish." The chefs are equipped with a big pot and invite tourists and locals to enjoy their dishes. Photo by VnExpress
The chefs take a cyclo ride around Hoi An. The festival also includes cultural exchange activities for visitors such as a costume parade and music performance.  Photo by VnExpress
Hoi An is a global food paradise chosen by American website TripAdvisor as one of the top 10 Asian food destinations in 2011. The ancient town is known for many local specialties such as banh mi and noodles. Photo by VnExpress
Tags: Hoi An ancient town cooking culinary Worldchefs market cyclo travel food
 
