In southern Vietnam, solace prevails inside century-old Chinese temple

Chinese immigrants from Guangdong built this temple in the southern city of Can Tho in 1894. It was originally named Quang Trieu Hoi Quan, which means a club for Guangdong people, but is better known as the Temple of Ong (Mister) in memory of General Guan Yu, who served under the warlord Liu Bei in the late Eastern Han Dynasty and is worshipped by many Chinese as a god of bravery, loyalty and honor.

The temple covers over 532 square meters (5,726 square feet) on Hai Ba Trung Street in Ninh Kieu District.

Sunbeams and incense combine in a mesmerizing scene.

A painstakingly-carved relief which is just one of many in the temple

Among the wooden carvings are the names of people who helped build the temple.

A stud in the shape of a colorful lion

This ornate pillar decoration has survived more than 120 years.