In southern Vietnam, solace prevails inside century-old Chinese temple

By Phong Vinh   December 22, 2017 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

Search for peace, pray for luck or simply admire the art.

Chinese immigrants from Guangdong built this temple in the southern city of Can Tho in 1894. It was originally named Quang Trieu Hoi Quan, which means a club for Guangdong people, but is better known as the Temple of Ong (Mister) in memory of General Guan Yu, who served under the warlord Liu Bei in the late Eastern Han Dynasty and is worshipped by many Chinese as a god of bravery, loyalty and honor.

The temple stands over 532 square meters (5,726 square feet) on Hai Ba Trung Street in Ninh Kieu District.

Sunbeams and incense smoke combine into a mesmerizing scene.

A painstakingly-carved relief which is just one of many at the temple

Among the wood carvings are names of people who helped build the temple.

A stud in the shape of a colorful lion

A pillar decoration has survived more than 120 years.

The temple is visited often by many Chinese, whether they are looking for peace or career success. Vietnam recognized the building a national cultural and historical heritage in 1993.

Tags: Vietnam Can Tho temples religious life worshipping
 
