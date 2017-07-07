VnExpress International
In Saigon, dealing with gridlock means causing more gridlock first

By Quynh Tran   July 7, 2017 | 02:45 pm GMT+7

Locals are being squeezed down narrow streets while an overpass to the airport is taking off above them.

Streets in Ho Chi Minh City’s Go Vap District have been blocked for months while the city was finishing an overpass leading to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, a project aimed at clearing chronic traffic congestion on the way to Vietnam's biggest airport.
The barriers, however, have triggered serious gridlock.
Tired faces in the morning...
…and in the afternoon.
The chaos around Nguyen Oanh Street.
This man couldn't find space to make a U-turn, so he chose the sidewalk.
One branch of the overpass was finished in January before the other was completed earlier this week.
“Traffic jams last from dusk till dawn. It’s complete chaos whenever a police officer is not in sight as people do anything they want,” a local named Nguyen Thi Mai told VnExpress.
Tags: Vietnam Saigon gridlock
 
