In pictures: Christmas around the world

From Hanoi to Russia, the Christmas lights and decorations bring festive cheer around the world.

Hanoi's St. Joseph Cathedral has arguably the most detailed and magnificent decorations in the city center. Stars sparkle on the trees in front, a comet adorns the cathedral's facade, and a collection of Xmas trees and large floral arrangements have been drawing thousands of visitors over the last few days, which has also seen carol singing, other concerts including choir perfomances. Photo by VnExpress

A Vietnamese boy dressed in Santa Claus costume rides pillion with her mother past the late 19th-century St. Joseph's cathedral in the Old Quarters of Hanoi during Christmas Eve on December 24, 2018. Photo by AFP

Children walk past Christmas lanterns known locally as 'parol' on display along a street in Manila on December 24, 2018. Photo by AFP



South Korean volunteers in Santa Claus outfits throw Santa hats during a ceremony before the delivery of Christmas gifts in Seoul on December 24, 2018. The volunteers will deliver Christmas gifts to 1,200 kids from 800 poor families in Seoul on Christmas eve. Photo by AFP

A couple takes selfies inside the "Milky Way tunnel" at the New Taipei City. Photo by AFP

A woman walks inside an illuminated pavilion near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Photo by AFP

Belarusians dressed as Santa Claus take part in the country's first Santa Run around a lake in Minsk. Photo by Reuters

Festive decorations and illumination lights for the upcoming New Year and Christmas season are seen in Minsk, Belarus. Photo by Reuters