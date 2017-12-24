In pictures: Christmas around the world

In Ivory Coast, people dressed as (L-R) Batman, Santa Claus, Iron Man and Superman walk at the presidential palace in Abidjan on December 23, 2017, during a Christmas event organized by the Children of Africa Foundation. The event, organized by Ivory Coast's first lady and president of the Children of Africa Foundation, welcomed 3,000 children from Abidjan and Agboville. Photo by AFP/Sia Kambou.