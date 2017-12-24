In pictures: Christmas around the world

|
Pakistani children dressed as Santa Claus sing songs during the Christmas Carnival at the St. Patrick Church in Karachi on December 22, 2017. Photo by AFP/Rizwan Tabassum
|
A girl waits for her present next to a man dressed as Santa Claus during a Christmas ceremony at the Palace of the National Military Club in Bucharest on December 21, 2017. Children of the Romanian Army army personnel, who were injured or died on duty, attended a children's show and received Christmas presents. Photo by AFP/Daniel Mihalescu
|
|
In Ivory Coast, people dressed as (L-R) Batman, Santa Claus, Iron Man and Superman walk at the presidential palace in Abidjan on December 23, 2017, during a Christmas event organized by the Children of Africa Foundation. The event, organized by Ivory Coast's first lady and president of the Children of Africa Foundation, welcomed 3,000 children from Abidjan and Agboville. Photo by AFP/Sia Kambou.
|
In Belarus, people dressed as Father Frost (as Santa Claus is locally known) and the Snow Maiden walk along a street during a traditional Christmas parade in Minsk, on December 23, 2017. Photo by AFP/Sergei Gapon
|
In Russia, Participants wear Santa Claus costumes as hey take part in the Christmas race at Dvortsovaya square in Saint Petersburg, on December 23, 2017. Photo by AFP/Olga Maltseva.
|
Indian schoolchildren wear Santa Claus outfits as they listen to their teacher at a school in Amritsar. Photo by AFP/Narinder Nanu.
|
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures as he plays with children during a Christmas event at the Book Cafe in the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan region, on December 23, 2017. Photo by AFP/Safin Hamed
|
A young butcher holds up cuts of meat during the traditional pre-Chrismas meat sale at Smithfield market in the city of London on December 23, 2017. Photo by AFP/Daniel Leal-Olivas
|
A man dressed as Santa Claus poses with a dolphin on December 22, 2017 at the theme park of Marineland in Antibes, southeastern France. Photo by AFP/Yann Coatsaliou
|
Members of a Lebanese water ski club perform while dressed in Santa Claus outfits in the bay of Jounieh on December 22, 2017. Photo by AFP/Patrick Baz
|
Marunouchi shop clerks and workers wearing Santa Claus costumes join a Christmas parade at the Marunouchi shopping district in Tokyo on December 22, 2017. Photo by AFP/Toshifumi Kitamura
|
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a camel along Jerusalem's Old City Ottoman walls on December 21, 2017. Photo by AFP/Gali Tibbon
|
Palestinian girls, some dressed in Christmas clothing, pose with wrapped boxes during a celebration at the American School in Gaza City on December 20, 2017. Photo by AFP/Mohammed Abed
|
|
Zoo owner Manny Tangco (C-in red shirt) sits next to an oranggutan and a Bengal tiger cub wearing a Santa hat during a Christmas party for children visiting from an orphanage at a zoo in Malabon, suburban Manila on December 21, 2017. Photo by AFP/Ted Aljibe
|
Tourists in Santa Claus outfits sitting at a streetside bia hoi in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh